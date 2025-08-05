Washington DC — The US State Department has refrained from commenting on Israeli media reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided, with Washington's backing, to initiate a full-scale reoccupation of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
Asked to explain the US stance on reported plans by Tel Aviv to reoccupy Gaza, spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on Tuesday to check with Tel Aviv instead while stressing that the US is still trying to "get the hostages out."
"What I can tell you is that we would refer you in that instance regarding Israel's plans to the government of Israel and regarding that reporting, again, reporting is one thing, real plans might be another."
"We are not in the business of interpreting statements from foreign governments when and if they're made. We do remain focused on freeing the hostages, including the remains of two Americans and ensuring that Hamas never rules Gaza again," Bruce said.
When pressed further on how Israel's proposed plan to reoccupy Gaza, potentially with the assistance of American weaponry, aligns with US President Donald Trump's stated intention to end wars in the Middle East, Bruce responded, "This is a question for the President [Trump]."
"I certainly won't speak to what Israel's plans are. There's been many reports. I'm not going to speak on news reports or what another government is planning or not planning."
Israeli media outlets have reported that Netanyahu is considering ordering the total occupation of the Palestinian territory.
"Netanyahu wants the Israeli army to conquer the entire Gaza Strip," said a report on public broadcaster KAN.
The private daily Maariv declared: "The die is cast. We're en route for the total conquest of Gaza."
Haaretz reported that Netanyahu had already presented a plan, “with American approval”, for the reoccupation of the enclave.
Military leaders, including the chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, are reportedly concerned about the risks such a move would pose for both the hostages and Israeli troops. Netanyahu's office, however, stated the army is prepared to enact all Security Cabinet decisions.
Amid rising tensions, a planned Israeli security cabinet meeting to discuss Netanyahu's plan was postponed on Tuesday due to feasibility concerns.
UN, Hamas respond
The reported plan has already drawn an angry response from the UN, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, which insisted it will not shift its position on truce talks.
"The ball is in the hands of... (Israel) and the Americans," senior Hamas official Husam Badran told AFP news agency, adding that the resistance group wanted to "end the war and the famine".
Citing the proposed plans, a top UN official on Tuesday warned that expanding Israeli military offensives inside Gaza risks "catastrophic consequences."
A widening of the war "would risk catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians and could further endanger the lives of the remaining hostages in Gaza," Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told a Security Council meeting.