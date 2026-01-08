Protesters clashed with law enforcement officers in Minneapolis, US, on Thursday after the fatal shooting of a woman by an immigration agent triggered outrage fueled by the Trump administration's insistence she was guilty of "domestic terrorism."

The noisy crowd chanted slogans attacking the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency as officers pushed against protesters, detaining several, including one who struck an agent with a cardboard sign.

The victim of Wednesday's shooting, identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was hit at point-blank range as she apparently tried to drive away from agents who were crowding around her car, which they said was blocking their way.

Footage of the incident shows a masked ICE agent attempting to open the woman's car door before another masked agent fired three times into the Honda SUV.

The vehicle then hurtled out of control and smashed into stationary vehicles, as horrified onlookers hurled abuse at the federal officers.

Her bloodied body is then seen slumped in the crashed vehicle.

President Donald Trump and senior officials quickly claimed Good was trying to kill the agents, an assertion Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called "bullshit."

"I want to see nobody get shot. I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either," Trump said in an interview with The New York Times.

He earlier said that the shooting was self-defence.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Kristi Noem called the incident "domestic terrorism."

Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara told CNN that Good was not the target of immigration enforcement action and that she was only suspected of blocking traffic.

Vice President JD Vance described the victim on social media as "a deranged leftist."

Protests grew after Minnesota's Democratic Governor Tim Walz called it a "patriotic duty" to demonstrate for justice.

"But it needs to be done safely," Walz said.

ICE federal agents have been at the forefront of the Trump administration's immigrant deportation drive, despite the objections of some state officials.