UK media regulator Ofcom on Monday launched a formal investigation into Elon Musk's X over its AI chatbot Grok's image creation feature that has been used to produce sexualised deepfakes.

Grok is facing growing international backlash for allowing users to create and share sexualised pictures of women and children using simple text prompts.

Ofcom described the reports as "deeply concerning".

It said in a statement that the undressed images of people "may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography — and sexualised images of children... may amount to child sexual abuse material".

Contacted by AFP, X did not immediately respond.

Ofcom said it had contacted X on January 5, asking it to explain the steps it has taken to protect UK users.

Without sharing details of the exchange, the regulator said that X did respond within the given timeframe.

The formal investigation will determine whether X "failed to comply with its legal obligations".