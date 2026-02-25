WORLD
2 min read
US warns Ukraine over Caspian pipeline strike
State Department issued diplomatic protest citing US economic interests, says Ukrainian ambassador to the US.
US warns Ukraine over Caspian pipeline strike
Footage released by the Security Service of Ukraine shows what it says is a strike on a Russian submarine at a port facility, in Novorossiysk, Russia. / Reuters
9 hours ago

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday that the US State Department warned Kiev to refrain from attacking American interests following a Ukrainian strike on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, located near the Russian city of Novorossiysk.

Speaking at a press briefing in Washington, DC, Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna said the State Department delivered a diplomatic protest, known as a demarche.

“And we heard from the State Department that we should refrain from, you know, attacking American interests,” she said.

The American side notified Kiev that the strikes impacted US investments related to export infrastructure in the Black Sea, she said.

According to her, Washington did not request a general ban on strikes against Russian military or energy infrastructure, but specifically raised concerns about cases in which US interests were affected.

RelatedTRT World - What's the Druzhba pipeline controversy that's causing fissures within the EU over Ukraine

“It was specifically related to the fact that American economic interests were violated there. We took that into account,” she said.

RECOMMENDED

Ukraine struck the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), located near Novorossiysk, late last year.

One of the offshore mooring units was damaged, after which its operation was suspended and oil loading was restricted.

According to the consortium, there was no oil leak into the Black Sea and no casualties.

The CPC is the largest route for transporting oil from the Caspian region to world markets. The pipeline is more than 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) long. It connects fields in western Kazakhstan with the marine terminal in Novorossiysk. A significant portion of Kazakhstan’s oil exports passes through it.

The consortium includes Russian, Kazakh and Western companies, including the American company Chevron.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings