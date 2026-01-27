China has criticised the US at the UN Security Council over remarks on the South China Sea, calling Washington “unqualified” to act as a judge of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), state-run media reported.

China’s permanent representative to the UN, Fu Cong, delivered a sharp rebuttal at a Security Council meeting on Monday, rejecting what he described as misleading and slanderous comments by the US envoy regarding the South China Sea, the Global Times reported on Tuesday.

"US is not a state party to the UNCLOS, and it is all the more unqualified to act as a judge of the convention and dictate to other countries," Fu said.

His remarks came after US Deputy Representative Tammy Bruce expressed concern over what she described as China’s “expansive and unlawful maritime claims” in the South China Sea, saying they lacked a basis under the Law of the Sea Convention.