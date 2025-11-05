Illegal Israeli settlers staged 27 intrusions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem last month, official data published on Wednesday showed.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said in a monthly report that Israeli forces and illegal settlers stormed the flashpoint site, performed Talmudic rituals and dances, and offered plant sacrifices within the mosque’s courtyard in October.

Since assuming his post as Israel’s National Security Minister in 2022, the far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir has forced his way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex 13 times, including 10 times since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, according to the ministry.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.