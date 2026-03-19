Some 65 percent of Americans believe US President Donald Trump will order troops into a large-scale ground war in Iran and just 7 percent support that idea, a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed has found.

The three-day poll that concluded on Thursday showed Trump's broader standing with the public holding largely unchanged at 40 percent, up 1 percentage point from a Reuters/Ipsos poll carried out in the hours after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

The poll, which gathered respondents from 1,545 US adults nationwide, had a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.

The Trump administration has mulled deploying thousands of US troops to reinforce its war on Iran, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The possible deployments could use air and naval forces to secure safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, or could involve deploying US troops to Iran's shoreline.

The Trump administration has also discussed options to send ground forces to Iran's Kharg Island, the hub for 90 percent of Iran's oil exports, Reuters reported.

Trump on Thursday said he was "not putting troops anywhere," when asked by a reporter about his plans, adding, "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you."

More than 2,000 people have been killed across the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran nearly three weeks ago and Iran launched strikes in response. The dead include 13 US service members.

Tit-for-tat strikes on energy plants across the Middle East have sent energy prices sharply higher, weighing on stock markets and raising concerns of a resurgence in inflation that has haunted the US economy since the Covid pandemic.