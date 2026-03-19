WAR ON IRAN
3 min read
Poll suggests Americans fear Trump would deploy troops to Iran, a prospect they largely oppose
Trump's broader standing with public holding largely unchanged at 40 percent, Reuters/Ipsos poll, which gathered respondents from 1,545 US adults nationwide.
Poll suggests Americans fear Trump would deploy troops to Iran, a prospect they largely oppose
Trump says may seek $200 billion in new Pentagon funding, calling it a "small price to pay to make sure that we stay tippy top." / AP
13 hours ago

Some 65 percent of Americans believe US President Donald Trump will order troops into a large-scale ground war in Iran and just 7 percent support that idea, a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed has found.

The three-day poll that concluded on Thursday showed Trump's broader standing with the public holding largely unchanged at 40 percent, up 1 percentage point from a Reuters/Ipsos poll carried out in the hours after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

The poll, which gathered respondents from 1,545 US adults nationwide, had a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.

The Trump administration has mulled deploying thousands of US troops to reinforce its war on Iran, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The possible deployments could use air and naval forces to secure safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, or could involve deploying US troops to Iran's shoreline.

The Trump administration has also discussed options to send ground forces to Iran's Kharg Island, the hub for 90 percent of Iran's oil exports, Reuters reported.

Trump on Thursday said he was "not putting troops anywhere," when asked by a reporter about his plans, adding, "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you."

More than 2,000 people have been killed across the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran nearly three weeks ago and Iran launched strikes in response. The dead include 13 US service members.

Tit-for-tat strikes on energy plants across the Middle East have sent energy prices sharply higher, weighing on stock markets and raising concerns of a resurgence in inflation that has haunted the US economy since the Covid pandemic.

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Fissures within MAGA movement

Trump returned to the White House ‌last year after promising to tame inflation and prevent the military from getting stuck in a foreign conflict and has actively campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize.

But he began this year by launching military strikes on Venezuela — abducting its leader in a lightning overnight strike.

The Iran war has already proved more complex, as Tehran has struck back across the region, disrupting energy supplies that are critical to the global economy.

Some of the most prominent voices within the president's MAGA movement have denounced the war, warning it could hurt Trump's Republicans in November's midterm elections when they will defend their majorities in the US Congress.

Trump's Republicans largely support the war as it has played out so far, with 77 percent saying they approve of US strikes on Iran, compared with 6 percent of Democrats and 28 percent of independents.

Some 37 percent of Americans overall approve of the war, the poll found. Fifty-nine percent disapprove, including about one in five Republicans.

Some 63 percent of Republicans - and 34 percent of Americans overall - said they would support deploying a small number of special forces troops to Iran.

Fifty-five percent of respondents in the poll said they opposed deploying any ground troops, whether the scale of operations be large or small.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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