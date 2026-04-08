WAR ON IRAN
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Trump signals US role in securing Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire with Iran
'We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin’ around' in order to make sure that everything goes well,' the US president says.
Trump signals US role in securing Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire with Iran
FILE: Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, in UAE, March 11 2026. / Reuters
3 hours ago

The US will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, following a newly agreed two-week ceasefire with Iran.

"There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process," he said on his Truth Social platform.

"We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin’ around' in order to make sure that everything goes well," he added.

Before announcing on Tuesday that he agreed to suspend the bombing of Iran for a period of two weeks, Trump had given Iran until 8pm Eastern Time (0000GMT Wednesday) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement or face attacks on its infrastructure.

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He framed the moment as a potential “Golden Age of the Middle East” and signalled ongoing US engagement to secure the vital maritime route.

Regional conflict flared up after the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,400 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military and financial assets. It also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

RelatedTRT World - Trump agrees to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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