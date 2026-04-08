The US will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, following a newly agreed two-week ceasefire with Iran.

"There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process," he said on his Truth Social platform.

"We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin’ around' in order to make sure that everything goes well," he added.

Before announcing on Tuesday that he agreed to suspend the bombing of Iran for a period of two weeks, Trump had given Iran until 8pm Eastern Time (0000GMT Wednesday) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement or face attacks on its infrastructure.