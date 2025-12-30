Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) has rejected a deadline set by the Presidential Leadership Council for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to withdraw forces from the country amid escalating tensions in the Arab country.

Presidential council chairman Rashad al-Alimi, early on Tuesday, cancelled a joint defence pact with the UAE and gave a 24-hour deadline for the UAE forces to withdraw.

He also declared a state of emergency for a 90-day period, along with a 72-hour air and land ban on all ports and border crossings.

The move came shortly after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched a "limited" air strike targeting two ships linked to the UAE at the Mukalla port in Yemen.

A statement by the STC and four members of the presidential council expressed categorical rejection of “any unilateral decisions that plunge Yemen into new confrontations, target its regional allies, or undermine the foundations of the Arab coalition.”