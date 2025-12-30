WORLD
Yemen's STC rejects deadline for pullout of UAE forces
Yemen’s presidential council chief Rashad al-Alimi earlier scrapped a defence pact with the UAE, ordered its forces to leave within 24 hours, and imposed emergency measures after Saudi-led strikes hit UAE-linked ships at Mukalla.
Members of Yemeni separatist forces are seen together with their supporters as they march during a rally, August 15, 2019 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 30, 2025

Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) has rejected a deadline set by the Presidential Leadership Council for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to withdraw forces from the country amid escalating tensions in the Arab country.

Presidential council chairman Rashad al-Alimi, early on Tuesday, cancelled a joint defence pact with the UAE and gave a 24-hour deadline for the UAE forces to withdraw.

He also declared a state of emergency for a 90-day period, along with a 72-hour air and land ban on all ports and border crossings.

The move came shortly after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched a "limited" air strike targeting two ships linked to the UAE at the Mukalla port in Yemen.

A statement by the STC and four members of the presidential council expressed categorical rejection of “any unilateral decisions that plunge Yemen into new confrontations, target its regional allies, or undermine the foundations of the Arab coalition.”

It denounced measures taken by the presidential council chief as “a clear violation" of the declaration of transferring powers, claiming that no individual or entity, including the council, has the authority to terminate the membership of any party within the coalition.

“The UAE has been, and continues to be, a key partner in confronting the Houthi project,” the statement added.

Yemen has seen a relative state of calm since April 2022, when a truce halted hostilities between government forces and the Houthi group that erupted in September 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa.

Tension, however, has re-escalated recently after the STC took control of Hadramout and Al-Mahra early this month after clashes with government forces.

SOURCE:AA
