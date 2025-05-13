The United Nations voiced alarm at the large numbers of non-nationals being deported from the United States, in particular the hundreds sent to a mega-prison in El Salvador.

"This situation raises serious concerns regarding a wide array of rights that are fundamental to both US and international law," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement on Tuesday.

His office pointed to US data showing that between January 20 and April 29, 142,000 individuals had been deported from the US.

It voiced particular concern at the situation after US President Donald Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act in March to send alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to a massive prison, CECOT, in El Salvador.

Related El Salvador has offered to house American criminals in its jails: US

The US Supreme Court and several lower courts have since temporarily halted deportations using the obscure law, citing the lack of due process.

And yet, "the fate and whereabouts of at least 245 Venezuelans and some 30 Salvadorans removed to El Salvador remain unclear", the UN rights office said.

It said it had received information from family members and lawyers regarding more than 100 Venezuelans believed to be held in CECOT, where it decried reports of very harsh conditions.

"We are concerned of course about the conditions that they're being held in," UN rights office spokesperson Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva.

"But we're really concerned about the fact that they're being held at all," she said, adding that the rights office had requested access to the prison.