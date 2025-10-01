US
2 min read
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
The steps are part of a broader Trump administration initiative to root out perceived disloyalty and curb leaks to the media.
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Earlier this year, tensions flared after the Pentagon introduced polygraphs to track down leakers. / AP
October 1, 2025

The Pentagon is preparing to require thousands of staffers, including high-ranking officials, to sign strict nondisclosure agreements and undergo random polygraph tests, according to two sources and internal documents reviewed by the Washington Post.

The move expands Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's crackdown on leaks and internal dissent.

Under a draft memo from Deputy Defence Secretary Steve Feinberg, more than 5,000 military personnel, civilian employees and contractors working in the offices of the defence secretary and the Joint Staff would be compelled to sign agreements barring the disclosure of non-public information unless formally approved.

A separate directive from Feinberg would authorise random polygraph testing for officials, with no clear restrictions on who could be subject to them, potentially ranging from four-star generals to junior staff assistants.

The steps are part of a broader Trump administration initiative to root out perceived disloyalty and curb leaks to the media.

RelatedTRT World - US Pentagon chief announces more firings, sweeping military reforms

Pentagon representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

RECOMMENDED

Critics, including former officials and national security attorneys, noted that penalties for unauthorised disclosures already exist, suggesting the new rules are designed less to protect classified information than to intimidate employees.

"This seems to be far more directed at ensuring loyalty to the Department of Defense and the Trump administration leadership rather than countering any foreign espionage," said attorney Mark Zaid, who has represented whistleblowers and officials pursued by the administration.

He questioned why polygraphs and sweeping NDAs were suddenly being imposed, arguing they appear intended to frighten the workforce and tighten control.

Earlier this year, tensions flared after the Pentagon introduced polygraphs to track down leakers. Patrick Weaver, a political appointee and adviser to Hegseth, raised concerns to the White House that he and his team could be forced to take the tests.

The White House subsequently stepped in to halt the practice temporarily.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia