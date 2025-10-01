The Pentagon is preparing to require thousands of staffers, including high-ranking officials, to sign strict nondisclosure agreements and undergo random polygraph tests, according to two sources and internal documents reviewed by the Washington Post.

The move expands Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's crackdown on leaks and internal dissent.

Under a draft memo from Deputy Defence Secretary Steve Feinberg, more than 5,000 military personnel, civilian employees and contractors working in the offices of the defence secretary and the Joint Staff would be compelled to sign agreements barring the disclosure of non-public information unless formally approved.

A separate directive from Feinberg would authorise random polygraph testing for officials, with no clear restrictions on who could be subject to them, potentially ranging from four-star generals to junior staff assistants.

The steps are part of a broader Trump administration initiative to root out perceived disloyalty and curb leaks to the media.

Pentagon representatives did not respond to requests for comment.