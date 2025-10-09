After he announced a peace deal between Hamas and Israel, US President Donald Trump thanked all mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their efforts in reaching the plan.
"BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.
He later told Axios that this deal was sought by the whole world, including "countries that were previously enemies."
His 20-point plan was agreed to by Hamas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had obstructed many ceasefire talks in the past two years.
Here is how Trump pulled off this deal:
Arab unity after Qatar attack
After Israel attacked Qatar in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders, Arab and Muslim nations came together in support of the Gulf nation.
During a joint summit in Doha on September 15, the summit declared the attack was not only an aggression against Qatar but "an attack on all Arab and Muslim states".
Qatar is a key ally of Washington and invests billions of dollars in the US.
On September 29, Netanyahu issued an apology to Qatar for the attack during a visit to the White House.
During the same visit, the White House released the 20-point plan aimed at ending Israel's carnage in Gaza.
Trump later signed an executive order declaring that any threat to Qatar will be considered a threat to the US.
Capitalising on Hamas offer
When Trump announced his 20-point plan, he gave Hamas until October 5 to accept the deal.
On October 3, Hamas responded smartly, saying they agreed in principle to release the captives and hand over the Gaza administration to a technocrat body.
They also said they needed some clarification on certain clauses in the proposal.
Trump, who is seeking a Nobel Peace Prize, quickly seized it as a win.
On October 6, he said Hamas was agreeing to "very important" points in the peace plan, expressing optimism that a deal could be reached soon.
Pressure on Netanyahu
During his September 29 visit to Washington, Netanyahu found key issues he had sworn not to accept, including his refusal to allow a Palestinian state.
Instead of quibbling over details, Trump pushed Netanyahu to accept the deal.
According to Axios, Trump reportedly told Netanyahu then: "Bibi, this is your chance for victory."
"He's (Netanyahu) got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine," he told the outlet.
World leaders, including the main mediators — Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye — hailed the plan and commended Hamas for responding positively.