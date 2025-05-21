POLITICS
2 min read
Donald Trump's son hints at future US presidential bid
Donald Trump Jr has left the door open for a future White House bid, sparking political speculation.
Donald Trump's son hints at future US presidential bid
Donald Trump Jr reversed earlier denials about entering a presidential race. / Reuters
May 21, 2025

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump, Don Jr, said on Wednesday he could run for president "maybe one day", after previously denying he was considering a White House bid.

Asked during a forum in Doha if he would consider entering a presidential race to succeed his father, Don Jr first chuckled before suggesting it was possible.

"It's an honour to be asked and an honour to see that some people are OK with it," he said during a panel discussion at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum as some in the audience applauded.

"You never know," he added.

Donald Trump Jr, 47, is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, his family's luxury real estate conglomerate, and a vocal proponent of his father's political agenda.

Head of Trump Organization

RECOMMENDED

In March, left-leaning website Mediate reported that Don Jr was "seriously considering a run for president in 2028", which he denied at the time. But on Wednesday, Don Jr did not rule out a White House run.

"I don't know, maybe one day, you know, that calling is there," he told the Bloomberg forum.

"I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it's the America first party, now the MAGA party, however, you want to look at it," he added.

The Trump Organization has been run by the president's two eldest sons, Don Jr and Eric, since his 2016 election win.

While the president no longer holds an executive title, he has retained his stake in the family business via a trust.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark