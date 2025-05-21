The eldest son of US President Donald Trump, Don Jr, said on Wednesday he could run for president "maybe one day", after previously denying he was considering a White House bid.

Asked during a forum in Doha if he would consider entering a presidential race to succeed his father, Don Jr first chuckled before suggesting it was possible.

"It's an honour to be asked and an honour to see that some people are OK with it," he said during a panel discussion at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum as some in the audience applauded.

"You never know," he added.

Donald Trump Jr, 47, is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, his family's luxury real estate conglomerate, and a vocal proponent of his father's political agenda.

Head of Trump Organization