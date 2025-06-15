WORLD
2 min read
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
US president suggests that something like the clash between Israel and Iran "had" to happen to spur talks on a nuclear agreement.
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks at a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, June 14, 2025, in Washington DC. / AP
June 15, 2025

President Donald Trump told a news network the United States could become involved in the Iran-Israel conflict, and that he would be "open" to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin being a mediator.

The Republican president, according to ABC News, also said talks over Iran's nuclear programme were continuing and that Tehran would "like to make a deal", perhaps more quickly now that the country is trading massive strikes with Israel.

"It's possible we could get involved" in the ongoing battle between the Middle East arch-foes, Trump said Sunday in an off-camera interview with ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott that was not previously publicised.

He stressed that the United States is "not at this moment" involved in the military action.

As for Putin being a potential mediator in the conflict, "he is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it", Trump said.

Israel and Iran traded heavy aerial assaults for a third straight day Sunday, with casualties mounting following Israel's large-scale attacks aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, sparking retaliation.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict

Oman, which has acted as a mediator on the nuclear issue, has said a sixth round of talks between Iran and the United States planned for this weekend had been cancelled.

RECOMMENDED

But Trump said the two sides were continuing discussions.

"No, there's no deadline" on negotiations, he told ABC when asked whether there was a time limit for Tehran to come to the table.

"But they are talking. They'd like to make a deal. They're talking. They continue to talk," Trump said, according to Scott.

Trump suggested that something like the clash between Israel and Iran "had" to happen to spur talks on a nuclear agreement.

It "may have forced a deal to go quicker, actually", Trump said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls