Türkiye's rescue units rescued all staff of a tanker ship, KAIROS, which caught fire, the Directorate General for Maritime Affairs has announced on X.

The directorate said on Friday that the empty KAIROS tanker, en route to the port of Novoroski, Russia, caught fire due to an external factor 28 miles (45 kilometres) off Türkiye's coast.

The evacuation of personnel aboard the KAIROS has been completed by the Directorate General of Coastal Safety.

The Directorate General for Maritime Affairs previously said all 25 crew members on board are in good condition.