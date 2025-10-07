The US Senate has rejected a House-passed Republican stopgap funding bill aimed at ending the ongoing government shutdown, now in its sixth day.
Lawmakers voted 52–42 against invoking cloture on the motion to proceed to the continuing resolution.
Senators voting in favour included Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto and John Fetterman, as well as Independent Angus King.
Republican Rand Paul voted against.
Earlier in the day, the Senate also rejected a Democratic bill to extend government funding by a vote of 45–50, leaving both parties without a clear path forward.
Following the vote, US President Donald Trump said he was willing to work with Democrats on health care reform but insisted the shutdown must end before any discussions could take place.
"I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to reopen. In fact, they should open our Government tonight!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
He accused Democrats of being responsible for the shutdown, saying they had "shut down the United States Government right in the midst of one of the most successful economies, including a record stock market, that our country has ever had."
Trump said the shutdown had "sadly" affected many essential programmes and services that Americans rely on.
Democrats deny talks with Trump
US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats had not held any talks with Trump or members of his administration about ending the shutdown or addressing the health care issue.
"I do not know of any Democrats who have spoken to President Trump or members of his administration on this issue of reopening the government, enacting a bipartisan spending agreement, and addressing the Republican health care crisis," he told reporters at the Capitol.
Jeffries added that Democrats were "clear" that they would meet "anytime, anyplace, with anyone" from the administration to resolve the impasse.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also denied Trump’s claim, saying Democrats had long urged the White House to negotiate "to deliver lower costs and better health care for the American people."