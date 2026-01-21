The European Union's parliament voted on Wednesday to refer a freshly signed trade deal with South American bloc Mercosur to the EU's top court, casting a veil of legal uncertainty over the accord.

Signed on Saturday with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, the pact to create one of the world's largest free trade areas has been fiercely opposed by farmers' groups backed by France and others.

Lawmakers in Strasbourg voted 334 to 324 in favour of asking the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to determine whether the deal is compatible with the bloc's policy.

Hundreds of farmers had gathered with tractors outside the parliament building ahead of Wednesday's vote, and the demonstrators erupted in celebration as the result came in.

Related TRT World - French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal

The European Commission, which championed and negotiated the pact, opposed the lawmakers' decision.