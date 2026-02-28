WORLD
Türkiye calls on US, Israel, Iran to cease hostilities immediately
The Turkish Foreign Ministry warns that the strikes threaten regional stability and condemns violations of international law, as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan holds regional counterparts to discuss developments.
Turkish foreign minister holds phone calls with counterparts after US-Israel strikes on Iran / AA Archive
6 hours ago

"The developments that began with Israel and the US attacking Iran, and continued with Iran targeting third countries, are of a nature that risks the future of our region and global stability," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry called on all parties to cease the attacks immediately.

"We are deeply concerned by all actions that violate international law and threaten the lives of innocent civilians, and we condemn provocations that could lead to an escalation of violence," it said.

"We reiterate that the issues in our region should be resolved through peaceful means. Türkiye is ready to provide the necessary support in mediation. The security of our citizens living in the relevant countries is our priority, and all necessary measures are being taken in this regard," the ministry said.

Hakan Fidan’s diplomatic efforts

The statement came hours after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls with his counterparts from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia following strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan held separate phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono.

During the talks, the top diplomats discussed the latest developments in the region and possible steps to end the attacks.

Israel and the US launched an attack against Iran early Saturday, citing alleged threats posed by the "Iranian regime."

Both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released video statements.

The attacks came as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme had been ongoing under Oman’s mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Israel also initiated a 12-day war on Iran last June, with the US joining later and bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.

