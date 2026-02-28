"The developments that began with Israel and the US attacking Iran, and continued with Iran targeting third countries, are of a nature that risks the future of our region and global stability," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry called on all parties to cease the attacks immediately.

"We are deeply concerned by all actions that violate international law and threaten the lives of innocent civilians, and we condemn provocations that could lead to an escalation of violence," it said.

"We reiterate that the issues in our region should be resolved through peaceful means. Türkiye is ready to provide the necessary support in mediation. The security of our citizens living in the relevant countries is our priority, and all necessary measures are being taken in this regard," the ministry said.

Hakan Fidan’s diplomatic efforts

The statement came hours after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls with his counterparts from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia following strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan held separate phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono.