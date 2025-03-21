US President Donald Trump has denied reports that Elon Musk would see top secret US plans for a possible war with China, saying that his billionaire ally's links with Beijing raised potential conflicts of interest.

The rare acknowledgment of Musk's dueling roles in business and government came on Friday as Trump pushed back against media reports saying the Space X and Tesla owner would receive a Pentagon briefing on its China strategy.

The reports fanned concern about the influence of the world's richest man in the White House as an unelected, South African-born tycoon who has become Trump's closest advisor.

Musk did visit the Pentagon on Friday, but Trump insisted he was "there for DOGE, not for China" — referring to Musk's Department for Government Efficiency, which is expanding its cost-cutting drive to the defense department.

"I don’t want to show it to anybody. You’re talking about a potential war with China," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the possibility of sharing the war plan with Musk.

"Certainly you wouldn’t show it to a businessman... Elon has businesses in China and he would be susceptible perhaps to that."

Musk's automaker Tesla produces some of its electric vehicles at a huge so-called gigafactory in Shanghai and is trying to compete with fast-growing Chinese manufacturers.

The entrepreneur has become a cult figure in China and has fostered ties with its leadership. He has suggested Taiwan should ultimately become part of mainland China.

In the United States, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Musk has no conflicts of interest, even as Musk leads a harsh overhaul of US government agencies that in some cases his companies have dealings with.

Musk's SpaceX has US government defence contracts worth billions of dollars, including for launching rockets and for the use of the Starlink satellite service.

Trump has recently further blurred the line by promoting Tesla cars after attacks by vandals over Musk's links to the White House.