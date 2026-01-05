Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has underlined the need for Europeans to ensure their own security, calling it “an existential need.”

“As Europeans, we are all in the same boat. Ensuring the safety and security of our own home is an existential necessity. We cannot delegate our own security to others,” Fidan said in his address at an ambassadors' conference in Lisbon on Monday.

“We are trying to find our way in a system which lacks sufficient guarantees for guiding the change in a responsible way,” he said, urging to avoid fatalism.

He said there is an increase in protectionism and hard power, and spoke about the deepening disputes and the increasingly blurred lines between peace and war.

Fidan said threats now extend far beyond traditional battlefields and that artificial intelligence and new technologies are reshaping the nature of conflict.

He said those who are able to combine technology with strategy will hold a decisive advantage.

Israel spreading instability