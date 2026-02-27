WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan hits Afghan capital, other provinces as UN urges restraint
Pakistan's leadership vows "decisive response" to any threat against nation's territorial integrity amid latest clashes with Afghanistan as clashes intensify between the neighbouring countries.
Pakistan hits Afghan capital, other provinces as UN urges restraint
Pakistan carried out overnight airstrikes on Kabul, claiming its jets targeted Taliban military facilities. (Photo: Reuters/file) / Reuters
9 hours ago

Pakistan's military has carried out air strikes in several parts of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, as well as Kandahar and Paktia provinces, according to an Afghan government spokesman.

In a statement, Afghan authorities said Pakistani forces conducted aerial attacks targeting "certain areas," with multiple large-scale explosions reported in the city centre of Kabul at approximately 02:30 local time.

While an Afghan government spokesman has claimed there are no reported casualties from the strikes, Islamabad has presented a far more devastating account.

Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesperson for the Pakistani Prime Minister, said counterstrikes have killed 133 Afghan soldiers and wounded more than 200.

He added that Pakistani forces have destroyed 27 Afghan military posts, two corps headquarters, and more than 80 tanks and armoured vehicles.

Security sources in Pakistan said an ammunition depot and a logistics base were destroyed during the strikes in Kandahar.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said retaliatory operations by Afghan forces targeting Pakistani positions along the Durand Line had ended at midnight.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Thursday, at least eight Afghan soldiers and two Pakistani soldiers were killed during a four-hour border clash.

The escalation follows Pakistani air strikes last week that Islamabad said killed 70 "terrorists," while the UN reported civilian deaths.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the clashes.

His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said Guterres "urges the relevant parties to comply with their obligations under international law" and to seek a diplomatic resolution.

Relations have deteriorated as Pakistan accuses militants of operating from Afghan territory, an allegation Kabul rejects.

RelatedTRT World - Casualties reported as Pakistan and Afghanistan trade heavy fire along Durand Line
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israeli demolitions surge across occupied West Bank in early 2026: Rights group
Israel continues to kill civilians along Gaza 'Yellow Line' despite ceasefire
Israeli strikes kill two, wound four more Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Denmark to hold early general elections next month
US, Ukraine hold talks in Geneva as Russia signals 'no hurry' to ink deal
Syria launches prisoner swap operation in Sweida
Pressure mounts on Ukraine to reopen Druzhba pipeline crucial for Europe's energy security
Worshippers shot dead in northwestern Nigeria mosque
World Economic Forum CEO Brende resigns over Epstein links
West African defence leaders move to mobilise regional anti-terror force
How fasting is practiced across religions
What fasting does to your body
Three go on trial over $437,000 porcelain theft from France's Elysee Palace
AI threat to large IT firms overblown, tech firm Cognizant says
China jails 41,000 and executes 16 in sweeping telecom fraud crackdown