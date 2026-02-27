Pakistan's military has carried out air strikes in several parts of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, as well as Kandahar and Paktia provinces, according to an Afghan government spokesman.

In a statement, Afghan authorities said Pakistani forces conducted aerial attacks targeting "certain areas," with multiple large-scale explosions reported in the city centre of Kabul at approximately 02:30 local time.

While an Afghan government spokesman has claimed there are no reported casualties from the strikes, Islamabad has presented a far more devastating account.

Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesperson for the Pakistani Prime Minister, said counterstrikes have killed 133 Afghan soldiers and wounded more than 200.

He added that Pakistani forces have destroyed 27 Afghan military posts, two corps headquarters, and more than 80 tanks and armoured vehicles.

Security sources in Pakistan said an ammunition depot and a logistics base were destroyed during the strikes in Kandahar.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said retaliatory operations by Afghan forces targeting Pakistani positions along the Durand Line had ended at midnight.