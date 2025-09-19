The United Nations Security Council voted to reimpose deep economic sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme after Britain, France and Germany called for action against Tehran.

The three European nations are signatories to a 2015 deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) intended to stop Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The trio alleged that Iran has broken its promises under the treaty.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday he had put forward a "fair and balanced" proposal to European powers to prevent the return of sanctions.

"We urge (Iran) to act now," said British ambassador Barbara Woodward after casting a vote against a resolution that would have extended the current suspension of the sanctions.

She left the door open for diplomacy at the UN General Assembly next week, when heads of state and government will gather in New York.

Ahead of the vote, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an Israeli television interview that he expected international sanctions to be reinstated by the end of the month.

But the French ambassador to the UN said that the option of a negotiated settlement was still on the table.

In a letter to the UN in mid-August, the "European Three" slammed Iran as having breached several commitments under the JCPOA, including building up a uranium stock to more than 40 times the level permitted under the deal.