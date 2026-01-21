WORLD
3 min read
Trump seeks ‘decisive’ options against Iran amid US military buildup
US president presses aides for sweeping military scenarios, including leadership removal, says Wall Street Journal report, while Trump warns Tehran it would be “blown up” if there were an assassination attempt against him.
Trump seeks ‘decisive’ options against Iran amid US military buildup
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. / AP
January 21, 2026

US President Donald Trump is pressing aides for “decisive” military options against Iran after stepping back from potential strikes last week, according to a report on Tuesday.

Trump’s discussions come as the US deploys additional forces to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier that was spotted by maritime-traffic trackers sailing west from the South China Sea toward the Gulf, and F-15E fighter jets that landed in Jordan on Sunday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report, citing anonymous US officials, said Trump has repeatedly used the term “decisive” in internal discussions about what he would want any potential US action against Iran to achieve.

RelatedTRT World - Trump thanks Iran for 'halting executions', claims move averted US attack

That language has prompted officials at the White House and the Pentagon to prepare a range of military scenarios for the president, including options that could seek to remove Iran’s leadership.

The officials were quoted as saying that Trump has not authorised strikes and that his final decision remains uncertain, but the ongoing discussions indicate he has not ruled out taking action against Tehran over the killing of protesters.

Trump warns Iran that it would be 'blown up' if he’s assassinated

Meanwhile, Trump warned Iran on Tuesday that his country would respond forcefully if Tehran acts on alleged assassination threats against him.

“They shouldn’t be doing it, but I’ve left notification. Anything ever happens, we’re going to blow the whole — the whole country is going to get blown up,” he said in an interview with NewsNation, responding to a question about continued threats from Iran’s leadership.

RECOMMENDED

Trump said former President Joe Biden “should have said something” when similar statements were first made, arguing that past leaders failed to respond forcefully.

“If they were making that threat to somebody even, not even a president, but somebody like they did with me, I would absolutely hit them so hard,” he said.

“I have very firm instructions — anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth,” Trump added.

RelatedTRT World - US says Trump is keen on Tehran diplomacy as Iran holds pro-government rallies

Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests since late December over economic hardship and the sharp depreciation of the rial, with demonstrations spreading from Tehran to several cities.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Monday, at least 4,029 people have been killed, more than 26,000 arrested and over 5,800 injured during the unrest.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as “armed rioters.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to "hit hard" if protesters were killed but later commended Tehran for cancelling hundreds of scheduled executions.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat