Washington DC — The White House has once again reiterated that it was US President Donald Trump who brokered a truce between India and Pakistan during their unprecedented clashes in May that saw both nuclear-armed rivals trading drone, missile, artillery and air strikes for over four days.

"I think he is proud of all the peace deals he has been able to achieve... For India and Pakistan, he used trade in a very powerful way as leverage to bring that conflict to an end... He is very honoured to serve as the President of the United States and to restore peace around the world," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday.

Leavitt claimed Trump resolved "seven global conflicts in seven months", suggesting the India-Pakistan fighting risked nuclear escalation.

"… We've seen it with the end of the conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have resulted in a nuclear war if we had not had a President who believed in the strength and the leverage that comes with the job of being the President of the United States of America," she added.

The South Asian rivals fought an intense conflict — after an attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists — that left more than 70 people dead on both sides before Trump announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

India accused Pakistan of backing the attackers. Islamabad denied the charge and called for an independent investigation.

In June, Pakistan formally recommended Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi and offering to mediate Kashmir dispute between the two rivals.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, denies that any world leader pushed it to stop fighting Pakistan.

"No world leader asked us to stop the operation," Modi told parliament during a recent debate.

Sanctions on India

Meanwhile, Leavitt told journalists that Trump is working hard to end the Russia-Ukraine war by taking several measures, including "sanctions on India."