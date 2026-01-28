AMERICAS
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
The fatalities include lawmaker Diogenes Quintero and legislative candidate Carlos Salcedo, who were travelling to nearby Ocana.
The plane was carrying passengers and crew from the border city of Cucuta. [File] / Reuters
January 28, 2026

Fifteen people, including a lawmaker, have been killed after a plane crashed near Colombia's border with Venezuela, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

The aircraft, operated by the state airline Satena, was carrying 13 passengers and two crew members when it went down on Wednesday.

It had taken off from the border city of Cucuta and lost contact with control towers shortly before it was due to land in the nearby town of Ocana around midday.

"There are no survivors," an official from the civil aviation authority said.

The Cucuta region is mountainous and known for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Parts of the area are also controlled by the National Liberation Army, or ELN, Colombia's largest rebel group.

Authorities have said the air force has been deployed to search for the wreckage and recover the bodies.

One lawmaker and one legislative candidate are believed to have been among those on board.

The aircraft involved was a Beechcraft 1900 twin-propeller plane.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
