Fifteen people, including a lawmaker, have been killed after a plane crashed near Colombia's border with Venezuela, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

The aircraft, operated by the state airline Satena, was carrying 13 passengers and two crew members when it went down on Wednesday.

It had taken off from the border city of Cucuta and lost contact with control towers shortly before it was due to land in the nearby town of Ocana around midday.

"There are no survivors," an official from the civil aviation authority said.

The Cucuta region is mountainous and known for rapidly changing weather conditions.