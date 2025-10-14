TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
1 min read
Support for a scroll-free childhood on the rise
Over two-thirds of adults surveyed support banning social media for children under 14.
Support for a scroll-free childhood on the rise
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Enes Danis / TRT World
October 14, 2025

Amid growing concerns over youth mental health, a large majority of adults across 30 countries support banning social media for children under 14, according to a recent Ipsos report. 

Following Australia’s move to ban under-16s from using social media platforms — a world first — many countries are considering similar restrictions. 

RECOMMENDED

In the same survey, more than half of the participants also believe smartphones should be banned in schools, while opinions remain divided on the use of AI in classrooms.

Explore
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter