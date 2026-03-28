French terrorism prosecutors have opened an investigation into an attempted attack on a Bank of America building in Paris, local media reported on Saturday.

A man was arrested overnight Friday after trying to ignite an explosive device outside the building, broadcaster Franceinfo reported.

The suspect was intercepted with a lighter while allegedly trying to ignite a container filled with an unidentified liquid and a firecracker, which he had placed in front of the building.

A second individual reportedly fled the scene.

According to the same source, the suspect told police he had been dropped off at the location and recruited via the Snapchat app in exchange for €600 ($692).