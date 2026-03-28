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French authorities investigate foiled attack on Bank of America building in Paris
Suspect arrested while allegedly attempting to ignite an explosive outside the bank building; another suspect fled the scene.
French authorities investigate foiled attack on Bank of America building in Paris
A police van is seen outside the building housing Bank of America’s offices, France, March 28, 2026. / Reuters
12 hours ago

French terrorism prosecutors have opened an investigation into an attempted attack on a Bank of America building in Paris, local media reported on Saturday.

A man was arrested overnight Friday after trying to ignite an explosive device outside the building, broadcaster Franceinfo reported.

The suspect was intercepted with a lighter while allegedly trying to ignite a container filled with an unidentified liquid and a firecracker, which he had placed in front of the building.

A second individual reportedly fled the scene.

According to the same source, the suspect told police he had been dropped off at the location and recruited via the Snapchat app in exchange for €600 ($692).

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BFMTV reported that the suspect claims to have been born in 2009 and to be of Senegalese descent.

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that it is investigating various offences, including attempted damage by fire or dangerous means in connection with a terrorist enterprise, manufacturing incendiary or explosive devices, and terrorist criminal conspiracy.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez praised the rapid police response, saying it “made it possible to thwart a violent act of a terrorist nature.”

"Vigilance remains more than ever at a high level," he said on X.

RelatedTRT World - Ten years on, France commemorates victims of deadly Paris attacks
SOURCE:AA
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