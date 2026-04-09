US President Donald Trump has said that he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reduce strikes on Lebanon, and was assured that Israel would be "scaling back" operations.

"I spoke with Bibi and he’s going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key,” Trump said on Thursday during a brief telephone interview with NBC News.

Trump announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday with Iran after more than one month of war that rapidly spread across the region.

Delegations from the US and Iran are slated to convene Saturday for negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, that seek to broker a definitive end to the conflict.

Trump said he is “very optimistic” that a peace deal will be struck.

The president struck an upbeat note ahead of the meeting, saying Iran's leaders “talk much differently when you’re at a meeting than they do to the press. They’re much more reasonable."