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Israel will be 'scaling back' attacks on Lebanon, Trump claims after talks with Netanyahu
"I spoke with Bibi and he’s going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key," says the US president.
Israel will be 'scaling back' attacks on Lebanon, Trump claims after talks with Netanyahu
Trump said he is “very optimistic” that a peace deal will be struck. [FILE Photo] / Reuters
April 9, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said that he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reduce strikes on Lebanon, and was assured that Israel would be "scaling back" operations.

"I spoke with Bibi and he’s going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key,” Trump said on Thursday during a brief telephone interview with NBC News.

Trump announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday with Iran after more than one month of war that rapidly spread across the region.

Delegations from the US and Iran are slated to convene Saturday for negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, that seek to broker a definitive end to the conflict.

Trump said he is “very optimistic” that a peace deal will be struck.

The president struck an upbeat note ahead of the meeting, saying Iran's leaders “talk much differently when you’re at a meeting than they do to the press. They’re much more reasonable."

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“They’re agreeing to all the things that they have to agree to. Remember, they’ve been conquered. They have no military," he told NBC. “If they don’t make a deal, it’s going to be very painful."

The Israeli military escalated attacks across Lebanon despite the two-week Washington-Tehran ceasefire brokered by Pakistan.

Israel carried out one of its largest strikes in Lebanon on Wednesday since launching a military offensive against Hezbollah early last month. Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes killed at least 303 people in one day, bringing the total since March 2 to 1,888 dead and over 6,000 wounded.

The recent escalation has raised concerns about a potential renewed Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, possibly extending to the Litani River.

RelatedTRT World - Calls grow to extend US-Iran truce to Lebanon as Israel attempts to undermine ceasefire
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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