Russia's foreign ministry said that the United States was reviving piracy and banditry in the Caribbean Sea by blockading Venezuela, adding that it hoped that US President Donald Trump's pragmatism would help avoid a disaster.
"Today we are witnessing complete lawlessness in the Caribbean Sea, where long-forgotten theft of other people's property, namely piracy, and banditry, are being revived," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"We consistently advocate for a de-escalation," Zakharova said. "We hope that the pragmatism and rationality of US President Trump will allow solutions to be found that are mutually acceptable to the parties within the framework of international legal norms."
‘Zone of peace’
"We confirm our support for the efforts of the government of Nicolas Maduro aimed at protecting sovereignty and national interests, and maintaining the stable and secure development of his country," she said.
Zakharova added that the expanded US presence in the Caribbean was discussed at a UN Security Council meeting this week, where most countries criticised Washington’s actions.
She said such measures violate international maritime law and navigational freedom, reiterated Russia’s call for de-escalation and respect for the region as a “zone of peace,” and dismissed reports of a Russian embassy evacuation from Venezuela as false.
UN warns escalation
UN rights experts warned earlier that US covert actions and the threat or use of force against Venezuela violate its sovereignty, the UN Charter, and international maritime law, calling the strikes a dangerous escalation that risks regional peace.
They said Washington has not provided evidence that those killed in Caribbean operations were drug traffickers, argued lethal force in international waters lacks legal basis and may amount to extrajudicial executions, and rejected US claims of self-defence, noting no armed attack on the US by Venezuelan groups.