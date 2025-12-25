Russia's foreign ministry said that the United States was reviving piracy and banditry in the Caribbean Sea by blockading Venezuela, adding that it hoped that US President Donald Trump's pragmatism would help avoid a disaster.

"Today we are witnessing complete lawlessness in the Caribbean Sea, where long-forgotten theft of other people's property, namely piracy, and banditry, are being revived," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We consistently advocate for a de-escalation," Zakharova said. "We hope that the pragmatism and rationality of US President Trump will allow solutions to be found that are mutually acceptable to the parties within the framework of international legal norms."

‘Zone of peace’

"We confirm our support for the efforts of the government of Nicolas Maduro aimed at protecting sovereignty and national interests, and maintaining the stable and secure development of his country," she said.

Zakharova added that the expanded US presence in the Caribbean was discussed at a UN Security Council meeting this week, where most countries criticised Washington’s actions.