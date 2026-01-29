EU member states have reached a political agreement to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organisation”, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said Thursday.

“Repression cannot go unanswered. EU Foreign Ministers just took the decisive step of designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation,” Kaja Kallas wrote on X on Thursday.

Kallas’s remarks came as foreign ministers from EU member states were holding talks in Brussels.

Iran's armed forces reacted to the EU designation and termed it “irresponsible and spite-driven”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the political agreement, calling it “long overdue”.

Though largely symbolic, the EU move has already drawn a warning from Tehran that it would have "destructive consequences".

The 27-nation bloc, meanwhile, also adopted visa bans and asset freezes on 21 state entities and Iranian officials, including the interior minister, prosecutor general and regional IRGC commanders.

Protests and Trump