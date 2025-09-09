Türkiye has recorded one of the fastest transformations in its sporting history, with the number of athletes increasing 63-fold over the past two decades, the Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports reported.

The country is now entering a golden age of sports, marked by rising participation and international success as well as new facilities that have brought sports closer to communities nationwide, the statement said.

In 2002, Türkiye had just 278,000 athletes apart from football.

By 2025, that figure had risen to 17.6 million, including 7.1 million licensed athletes and over 4.5 million competing actively.

Sports clubs have expanded fourfold, increasing from 6,000 to nearly 25,000, reflecting a dramatic growth in grassroots opportunities.

Officials attribute significant investment in infrastructure to this leap.

Stadiums, swimming pools, and athletics tracks have been constructed nationwide, providing greater access to sports for communities that previously had limited opportunities.

As a result, sports are no longer regarded as a privilege but have become an essential part of everyday life, attracting more children and families to local programmes and promoting a nationwide sporting culture.

​​Medal surge

International success reflects Türkiye’s internal growth.

In 2002, Turkish athletes won just 1,481 medals in international competitions. By 2020, that number had increased modestly to 1,832.

What followed was an extraordinary leap: 4,418 medals in 2021, nearly 7,000 in 2022, over 8,400 in 2023, and a record 9,747 in 2024.

By mid-2025, the country’s athletes had already accumulated 3,313 medals, reflecting successes across traditional, academic, and para-sports.

At the European Para Youth Games in Istanbul, Türkiye topped the medal table with 77 podium finishes, including 22 gold, 33 silver, and 22 bronze medals, demonstrating its growing strength in inclusive sports.

At the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, Turkish competitors brought home one gold and four silvers in martial disciplines.

Eray Samdan won gold in men’s karate (kumite 60 kg), while Kubra Kocakus (women’s muaythai, 60 kg), Emin Ozer (men’s kickboxing, K-1 91 kg), Aybuke Kilinc (women’s kickboxing, point fighting 50 kg), and Inci Ece Ozturk (boules precision shooting) each took silver.

Strong performances also occurred at the 2025 Summer World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, where Türkiye finished eighth overall with 18 medals; 6 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze, marking one of its strongest performances to date.

Standout victories included Sevval Cakal and Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar in taekwondo, Berke Akcam in the men’s 400m hurdles, Ozlem Becerek in the women’s discus throw, and the men’s compound archery team of Batuhan Akcaoglu, Yakup Yildiz, and Yunus Emre Arslan.