Washington, DC — TRT World has bagged another international honour — this time at the 2025 Telly Awards, where its social video series Disenfranchised Americans was named a Silver Winner in the "Public Service & Activism" category.

Through its gripping narrative and raw, unfiltered testimonies, the series spotlights the millions of Americans — spanning Puerto Rico, Indigenous reservations, and even Washington, DC — whose voices are excluded from the nation's most sacred democratic ritual — voting.

"I'm pleased to share that our digital team in Washington, DC — with the valuable support of our colleagues in Istanbul — has once again earned outstanding recognition," TRT's US Bureau Chief Enes Adli said.

Adli hailed the team members for their "tireless effort and creative vision", saying, "This is a well-deserved acknowledgment of their commitment to impactful storytelling."

Released during the 2024 US presidential election across TRT World's digital platforms — including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X — the three-episode web series has garnered strong engagement and sparked conversation among audiences.

"Through original reporting and on-the-ground interviews, the series sheds light on the lived experiences of various groups in America who are effectively denied the right to vote for the President or members of Congress. The aim was to capture political exclusion for a global digital audience," said TRT World's Washington, DC-based Executive Producer Baba Umar.

Disenfranchised Americans forms part of TRT World's wider commitment to platforming the unheard — and telling stories that demand attention.