US
2 min read
TRT World wins Silver at 2025 Telly Awards for its 'Disenfranchised Americans' series
Digital series highlights voices from communities, spanning Puerto Rico, Indigenous reservations, and Washington, DC, who are excluded from America's most sacred democratic ritual — voting.
TRT World wins Silver at 2025 Telly Awards for its 'Disenfranchised Americans' series
Telly Awards
May 20, 2025

Washington, DC — TRT World has bagged another international honour — this time at the 2025 Telly Awards, where its social video series Disenfranchised Americans was named a Silver Winner in the "Public Service & Activism" category.

Through its gripping narrative and raw, unfiltered testimonies, the series spotlights the millions of Americans — spanning Puerto Rico, Indigenous reservations, and even Washington, DC — whose voices are excluded from the nation's most sacred democratic ritual — voting.

"I'm pleased to share that our digital team in Washington, DC — with the valuable support of our colleagues in Istanbul — has once again earned outstanding recognition," TRT's US Bureau Chief Enes Adli said.

Adli hailed the team members for their "tireless effort and creative vision", saying, "This is a well-deserved acknowledgment of their commitment to impactful storytelling."

Released during the 2024 US presidential election across TRT World's digital platforms — including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X — the three-episode web series has garnered strong engagement and sparked conversation among audiences.

"Through original reporting and on-the-ground interviews, the series sheds light on the lived experiences of various groups in America who are effectively denied the right to vote for the President or members of Congress. The aim was to capture political exclusion for a global digital audience," said TRT World's Washington, DC-based Executive Producer Baba Umar.

Disenfranchised Americans forms part of TRT World's wider commitment to platforming the unheard — and telling stories that demand attention.

RECOMMENDED

The Telly Awards, a global video and television honour, announcing its 46th annual winners said "over 13,000 entries" were received worldwide.

This year's theme, "Stories Take Shape," underscores how today's creators are blending traditional storytelling techniques "with emerging formats to explore the full spectrum of what video can be."

"I am blown away by this year's submissions," Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham said in a statement.

"Being able to work across the entire industry means that the Telly's are unique in our ability to lift up truly excellent video work, no matter the platform, the screen, or the method of production."

Click here to watch all episodes of "Disenfranchised Americans"

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark