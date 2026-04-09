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Israel's Netanyahu orders Lebanon talks as Beirut demands ceasefire first
The first meeting will be held at the US State Department, led by Ambassador Michel Issa, Axios claims.
Israel's Netanyahu orders Lebanon talks as Beirut demands ceasefire first
Lebanon declared a one-day national mourning after Israeli attacks killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165 others. / AP
April 9, 2026

Lebanon wants a ceasefire before starting any negotiations with Israel, a Lebanese government official told AFP on Thursday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered his cabinet to begin direct talks with Beirut.

"Lebanon wants a ceasefire before starting negotiations," said the official, who has knowledge of the talks and requested anonymity.

Netanyahu earlier said that he instructed officials to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon “as soon as possible,” despite ongoing Israeli air strikes across the country.

“In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed at the Government meeting yesterday to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement posted on US social media platform X.

The statement added that the negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing “peaceful relations” between Israel and Lebanon.

RelatedTRT World - Macron, Sharif slam Israeli attacks on Lebanon as UK, France laud Pakistan for Iran truce

According to the US news portal Axios, a senior Israeli official said the talks are expected to begin next week.

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The first meeting will reportedly take place at the State Department in Washington, with the US side led by Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

Israel is to be represented by its Ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, while Lebanon’s delegation will include Ambassador Nada Hamadeh-Moawad.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the negotiations “will be conducted under fire,” reflecting the ongoing military escalation in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the idea of a ceasefire with Israel, followed by direct negotiations, is beginning to gain positive momentum at the international level.

Over 300 people have been killed in widespread Israeli strikes on Wednesday, the Lebanese health ministry has reported.

RelatedTRT World - 'Ceasefire must include Lebanon,' Brussels says after Israeli strikes near Belgian embassy in Beirut
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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