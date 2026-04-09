Lebanon wants a ceasefire before starting any negotiations with Israel, a Lebanese government official told AFP on Thursday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered his cabinet to begin direct talks with Beirut.

"Lebanon wants a ceasefire before starting negotiations," said the official, who has knowledge of the talks and requested anonymity.

Netanyahu earlier said that he instructed officials to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon “as soon as possible,” despite ongoing Israeli air strikes across the country.

“In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed at the Government meeting yesterday to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement posted on US social media platform X.

The statement added that the negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing “peaceful relations” between Israel and Lebanon.

Related TRT World - Macron, Sharif slam Israeli attacks on Lebanon as UK, France laud Pakistan for Iran truce

According to the US news portal Axios, a senior Israeli official said the talks are expected to begin next week.