On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, more commonly known as the Houthis , halting months of American air strikes that have devastated northern Yemen and killed hundreds. The news stirred a flicker of cautious hope in cities like Sanaa and Saada.

For many Yemenis, it marked the first real opportunity in months for the skies to fall silent. Yet on the ground, anxiety remains high.



While the ceasefire has paused American strikes on Houthi-held areas, it has done nothing to stop Israeli air raids, which continue to hammer infrastructure in Sanaa, Hodeidah, and beyond, crippling basic services and blocking vital aid in a country already enduring one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises .

The agreement, brokered by Oman, involves only limited parties, casting doubt on its long-term impact.

“The US framed its campaign as a response to Houthi drone and missile attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, which Washington claims threaten global trade,” political analyst Abdel Fattah Haidara told TRT World. “But on the ground, the reality is far more complex.”

The Houthis began targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea shortly after Israel launched its war on Gaza in response to October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas. Intended as pressure on Israel to halt its offensive, Houthi attacks have had significant global repercussions — Red Sea port traffic has plummeted by 85 percent, while Suez Canal activity has dropped by 66 percent.

“The Houthis openly tied their military operations to support for Hamas,” Haidara explained. “On October 31, they launched their first missile strike on Israel, positioning themselves as part of the ‘ Axis of Resistance ’ and a rising regional force.”

Throughout the war on Gaza, the Houthis continued striking commercial vessels, pausing only during a 42-day truce that began on January 19. Once Israel resumed its offensive, so did the Houthis.

A devastating toll on civilians

In retaliation, the US launched Operation Poseidon Archer in January 2024 alongside allies including the UK, Bahrain, and Australia. But it was Operation Rough Rider, led jointly with the UK, that inflicted the heaviest damage.

On March 17, just a day before the ceasefire announcement, a US air strike in Saada tore through the home of the al-Ruqaa family, killing 12 people, including four children and three women, and injuring 15 more. As neighbours pulled bodies from the rubble, one question echoed: “Who’s bombing us, the US, the British, the Israelis? And why are civilians paying the price?”