US attacks in Venezuela killed at least 100: Interior Ministry
Venezuela's military also held a mass funeral in the country's capital as it began to bury dozens of soldiers slain during the attack.
Ramona Palma, mother of Venezuelan soldier Cesar Garcia, mourns during his wake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. / AP
January 8, 2026

A US attack on Venezuela killed at least 100 people, the Venezuelan Interior Ministry has said.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on Wednesday that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were injured during the assault on Saturday, according to the teleSUR television network.

Cabello honoured Maduro, his wife, and those killed in the US military operation.

Venezuela's military also held a mass funeral in the country's capital on Wednesday as it began to bury dozens of soldiers slain during the attack.

“Venezuela will not surrender because it is a nation with history and a legacy,” he told state television.

“The whole world now knows that Nicolas Maduro is a prisoner of war and the United States violated all the norms of international coexistence,” he added.

US forces launched air strikes on targets in the northern part of the country, while special operations forces conducted a raid in Caracas to abduct Maduro and Flores and take them to the US.

During their first hearing in a New York court on drug- and weapons-related charges, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty.

