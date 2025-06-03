WORLD
US to reduce its military bases in Syria to one — American envoy
US ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack says the closure of American bases in Syria "is happening," as Daesh's presence has been reduced to "remnants."
Operation Inherent Resolve is winding down after years of engagement. / AP
June 3, 2025

The United States has begun reducing its military presence in Syria to eventually close all but one of its bases there, the US envoy for the country has said in an interview.

Six months after the ouster of longtime Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, the United States is steadily drawing down its presence as part of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), a military task force launched in 2014 to fight the Daesh terror group.

"The reduction of our OIR engagement on a military basis is happening," the US envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, said in an interview with Türkiye's NTV late on Monday.

"We've gone from eight bases to five to three. We'll eventually go to one."

However, he admitted Syria still faced major security challenges under interim leader Ahmed al Sharaa, whose coalition toppled Assad in December.

Assad's ouster brought an end to Syria's bloody 14-year civil war, but the new authorities have struggled to contain recent bouts of sectarian violence.

Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Türkiye, called for the "integration" of the country's ethnic and religious groups.

"It's very tribal still. It's very difficult to bring it together," he said.

But "I think that will happen," he added.

The Pentagon announced in April that the United States would halve its troops in Syria to less than 1,000 in the coming months, saying the Daesh presence had been reduced to "remnants".

Ankara was vocal in its criticism of US bases in Syria, accusing Washington of helping and safeguarding the YPG terror group, the Syrian branch of the outlawed PKK.

