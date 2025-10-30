Israel's attacks in Palestine have normalised atrocities worldwide, according to a UN expert.

"What happens in Palestine does not stay in Palestine," UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women Reem Alsalem said during a UN Committee briefing on Palestinian rights on Thursday.

"The killing of Palestinian women and girls in the thousands, and the infliction of horrors on them is really the most defining moment that declares that the world no longer cares," said Alsalem.

She said the situation has been so normalised "that no one now bats an eyelid about what is happening to women and girls in conflict and crisis elsewhere."

Alsalem acknowledged that the scale of atrocities defies existing frameworks. "The current legal terminology, the concepts and the legal frameworks that we have are inadequate in front of the monstrosity and the scale and the horrors of what Palestinians have been going through," she said.

UN system failure

The UN's Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) Francesca Albanese said what is happening in Gaza reflects the UN's incapacity.

"The Palestinian sacrifice mirrors the incapacity of the international community to come together and deliver the promise of the UN Charter," said Albanese. "This institution is not in a good shape ... The United Nations is not able to preserve peace and stability."

Albanese criticised UN member states for failing to prevent genocide, noting Israel cannot claim self-defence "in the land that occupies."

She advocated for holding states and officials personally liable for transferring weapons to Israel. "How come that after two years of genocide, member states continue to have businesses with Israel?" she asked.

Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour emphasised international responsibility following the "fragile" ceasefire. "It is our collective duty" to ensure humanitarian assistance and help Palestinian reconstruction, he said.

