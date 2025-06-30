TÜRKİYE
Irish band Fontaines DC voices solidarity with Palestine at Istanbul debut
Palestinian flag displayed on stage as fans chant 'Free Palestine' during Fontaines DC's first Türkiye performance.
The band expressed gratitude to fans and shared excitement about performing in Istanbul for the first time. / Anadolu Agency
June 30, 2025

Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC showed solidarity with Palestine at its concert in Istanbul, as a Palestinian flag was displayed on stage throughout the performance.

Audience members also chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine," reinforcing the band's message on Sunday.

The concert took place at the Kucukciftlik Park and marked the band’s first performance in Türkiye, according to event organiser Epifoni and URU.

Opening with their song Here’s the Thing, the group performed several of their well-known tracks, including Boys in the Better Land, It’s Amazing to Be Young, In the Modern World, and Starburster.

The band expressed gratitude to fans and shared excitement about performing in Istanbul for the first time.

Ireland is considered one of the most pro-Palestine countries in Europe. Last May, it joined Spain and Norway to recognise Palestinian statehood and has criticised Israel for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
