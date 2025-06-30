Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC showed solidarity with Palestine at its concert in Istanbul, as a Palestinian flag was displayed on stage throughout the performance.

Audience members also chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine," reinforcing the band's message on Sunday.

The concert took place at the Kucukciftlik Park and marked the band’s first performance in Türkiye, according to event organiser Epifoni and URU.

Opening with their song Here’s the Thing, the group performed several of their well-known tracks, including Boys in the Better Land, It’s Amazing to Be Young, In the Modern World, and Starburster.

The band expressed gratitude to fans and shared excitement about performing in Istanbul for the first time.