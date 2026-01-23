At least five people were killed and several others injured when an explosion tore through a wedding ceremony in northwestern Pakistan on Friday evening, police and local media said.

The blast hit the home of Noor Alam Mehsud, a pro-government “peace militia” leader, in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as guests were gathered for the celebration, according to broadcaster Geo News.

Police said investigators were still working to determine the exact nature of the blast, but early findings suggest it was a suicide bombing. No group immediately claimed responsibility.