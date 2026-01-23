WORLD
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
An explosion strikes the home of a pro-government militia leader during a ceremony, leaving several others wounded.
Police say investigators are still working to determine the exact nature of the blast, but early findings suggest it was a suicide bombing. / Reuters
January 23, 2026

At least five people were killed and several others injured when an explosion tore through a wedding ceremony in northwestern Pakistan on Friday evening, police and local media said.

The blast hit the home of Noor Alam Mehsud, a pro-government “peace militia” leader, in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as guests were gathered for the celebration, according to broadcaster Geo News.

Police said investigators were still working to determine the exact nature of the blast, but early findings suggest it was a suicide bombing. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Security forces sealed off the area and launched an investigation, while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. Officials did not immediately release details on their condition.

The attack underscores ongoing security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region bordering Afghanistan that has seen a rise in militant violence, often targeting security officials and pro-government figures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
