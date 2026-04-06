The US, Iran, and a group of regional mediators have discussed the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, according to Axios.

While the report stated that chances for a partial deal over the next 48 hours are slim, this effort remains the only chance to prevent a dramatic escalation.

This would include massive strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliation against energy and water facilities in the Gulf states.

Earlier, President Trump extended his deadline by 20 hours, posting a new deadline of Tuesday at 8pm EST.

Trump told Axios that the US is "in deep negotiations" and a deal can be reached.

"There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," he said.

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Two-phase proposal