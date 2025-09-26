MIDDLE EAST
UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed after Russia and China bid fails
UN Security Council rejects Russian-Chinese push to delay, clearing way for arms embargo and uranium enrichment ban to return.
UN Security Council members veto a Russia-China resolution to delay Iran sanctions reimposition during the UNGA in New York, on September 26, 2025. / Reuters
September 26, 2025

A Russian and Chinese push on Friday to delay the return of United Nations sanctions on Iran failed at the 15-member UN Security Council after only four countries supported their draft resolution, opening the door for the reimposition of sanctions.

All UN sanctions on Iran are due to return at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0000 GMT) after European powers, known as the E3, triggered a 30-day process accusing Tehran of violating a 2015 deal meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Diplomats had said the resolution to delay sanctions for six months had been unlikely to pass, after last-ditch talks between Iran and Britain, France and Germany failed to break a deadlock.

Nine countries voted no, while two abstained.

“This council does not have the necessary assurance that there is a clear path to a swift diplomatic solution,” Britain’s envoy to the United Nations, Barbara Wood, said after the vote.

“This council fulfilled the necessary steps of the snapback process set out in resolution 2231, therefore UN sanctions targeting Iranian proliferation will be reimposed this weekend,” she said.

The European powers had offered to delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months to allow space for talks on a long-term deal if Iran restored access for UN nuclear inspectors, addressed concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engaged in talks with the United States.

RelatedTRT World - Iran threatens to halt IAEA cooperation if UN sanctions are reimposed

SOURCE:Reuters
