ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
President Xi says bilateral ties are a model of solidarity among socialist nations, pledging to deepen cooperation and build a shared future.
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Beijing attaches great importance to the growth of China-Cuba relations, Xi says. / Photo: AP / AP
September 28, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing stands ready to enhance bilateral ties and cooperation with Cuba, the state-run Xinhua News reported.

Xi made the remarks on Sunday as he exchanged congratulations with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

President Xi said that over the past 65 years, the bilateral ties have continued to deepen and become a model of “solidarity and cooperation” between socialist countries, as well as a model of “sincere mutual assistance “among developing countries.

Noting that Beijing attaches great importance to the growth of China-Cuba relations, Xi said that China is ready to work with Diaz-Canel to take the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new starting point.

‘Shared future’

RECOMMENDED

Beijing is ready to carry forward “traditional friendship, deepen high-level political mutual trust, systematically advance development cooperation, strengthen all-round strategic coordination, jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and continuously achieve new outcomes in building a China-Cuba community with a shared future,” Xi said.

In a joint congratulatory message, Diaz-Canel emphasised that Cuba and China have maintained a strong and enduring relationship for over 60 years.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz exchanged congratulations, where Li expressed readiness to maintain close ties.

For his part, Cruz affirmed his commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

RelatedTRT World - China operating intel unit in Cuba — White House official

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report