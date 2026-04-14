At least 17 more people have been killed and others wounded by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon, as Israel continued to escalate its attacks across the country, health authorities and local media said.

The health ministry said on Tuesday four people were killed and eight others injured in a series of strikes across the city of Tyre and surrounding areas.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said on Tuesday an early morning strike hit the Mahmoudiya area near the town of Aishiyeh, killing two people.

Two more people were killed and a woman was injured in a strike on a home in the town of Arabsalim, NNA reported.

Three members of the same family were also killed and one person was wounded after a pre-dawn strike targeted the town of Sahmar in the western Bekaa region, the agency said.

A separate strike targeted the coastal town of Adloun early Tuesday, leaving three people dead, the outlet said. Another strike on the town of Shebriha killed one person and injured three others, NNA said.

Two more people were killed when an Israeli drone hit a vehicle on the Msayleh-Nabatieh road after midnight, the agency added. Injuries were also reported in strikes targeting the towns of Mahmoudiyeh, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Jabal al-Botm. Mansouri, Adloun and Deir Antar.