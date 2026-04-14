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Fresh Israeli air strikes kill at least 17 more people in southern Lebanon
Attacks target homes, vehicles, and several towns in the country’s south.
Fresh Israeli air strikes kill at least 17 more people in southern Lebanon
Israel occupies parts of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others in recent Israeli violation. / Reuters
3 hours ago

At least 17 more people have been killed and others wounded by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon, as Israel continued to escalate its attacks across the country, health authorities and local media said.

The health ministry said on Tuesday four people were killed and eight others injured in a series of strikes across the city of Tyre and surrounding areas.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said on Tuesday an early morning strike hit the Mahmoudiya area near the town of Aishiyeh, killing two people.

Two more people were killed and a woman was injured in a strike on a home in the town of Arabsalim, NNA reported.

Three members of the same family were also killed and one person was wounded after a pre-dawn strike targeted the town of Sahmar in the western Bekaa region, the agency said.

A separate strike targeted the coastal town of Adloun early Tuesday, leaving three people dead, the outlet said. Another strike on the town of Shebriha killed one person and injured three others, NNA said.

Two more people were killed when an Israeli drone hit a vehicle on the Msayleh-Nabatieh road after midnight, the agency added. Injuries were also reported in strikes targeting the towns of Mahmoudiyeh, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Jabal al-Botm. Mansouri, Adloun and Deir Antar.

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Attacks target homes

In the Tyre district, Israeli strikes hit the area between the towns of Ain Baal and Aaitit, accompanied by the firing of illumination flares over the city and the sea, according to the agency.

Lebanese media also reported attacks on more than 10 homes in the country’s south, without giving details about casualties.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground offensive across Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire deal that took effect in November 2024.

According to Lebanese health authorities, at least 2,089 people have since been killed and 6,762 others injured in the Israeli assault.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous conflict between October 2023 and November the following year.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli soldier killed, three wounded in south Lebanon clashes
SOURCE:AA
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