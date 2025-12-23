The Russia-Ukraine war in early 2022 confronted Türkiye with one of the most complex strategic tests in its modern history.



The war erupted at a moment when Ankara’s relationships with both Western partners and Russia were simultaneously vital and fraught.



The conflict threatened to sharpen every existing constraint at once. Energy prices surged, global financial conditions tightened, and Western sanctions on Russia placed Türkiye, a NATO member with deep economic, energy and tourism ties to Moscow, in an unenviable position. Maintaining strategic autonomy without alienating either side appeared, at the time, close to impossible.



Many assumed Ankara would be forced into a binary choice, one that would carry heavy economic and political costs whichever way it turned.



Four years on, that assumption has proved misplaced. Far from being boxed in by events, Türkiye has emerged as one of the more adept geopolitical navigators of the Ukraine war and its wider fallout, turning constraint into leverage and ambiguity into influence.

On the war in Ukraine, first through the Antalya peace talks, its role in the Black Sea grain deal, successive prisoner exchanges and again this year via the Istanbul peace process, Türkiye established itself as a useful go-between for the main protagonists.



This helped cut Türkiye some slack with both the West and Russia. It was thus able to continue trading with Russia, within the limitations of the Western sanctions regime, trade that helped anchor its own macroeconomic position.



Remarkably, in parallel, Türkiye was able to supply critical military supplies to Ukraine, including Bayraktar TB2s, which were absolutely game-changing in helping Ukrainian forces repel the initial Russian assault on Kiev.



Geopolitical shifts

The war in Ukraine brought wider shifts in geopolitics, which Türkiye took full advantage of.

First, in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan took advantage of the fact that Russian forces were stretched in Ukraine to use their military and technological advantage to overwhelm Armenian forces in Karabakh. The war was a great advertisement for Turkish military technology - Turkish drones, particularly Bayraktar TB2 , were instrumental in Azerbaijan’s victory.

But Turkish diplomacy also kept Russian forces on the sidelines. A final peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan appears close, and this will also bring a long-overdue normalisation in relations between Türkiye and Armenia.



The border between the two states is likely to open soon. This will help further boost Turkish trade and diplomatic ties into Central Asia, and through to China.

The success of Turkish military technology in wars in Ukraine and Karabakh has shown how hard power can open the way for soft power opportunities with countries in Africa, Europe and the Middle East now eager to partner with Türkiye, to help diversify their own defence relationships.

The fact that Russia was bogged down in Ukraine also played no small part in the fall of the Baath regime, as did Türkiye’s provision of key military technical support to anti-Assad forces.

Russia was stretched in Syria, and with Iran and Hezbollah weakened by Israeli attacks, Türkiye was able to support its allies in taking Damascus.