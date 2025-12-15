Global condemnation has followed the latest attack in Sudan, which killed United Nations peacekeepers and underscored the worsening security situation in the country. Governments and international organisations have denounced the strike, calling for accountability and restraint.

At least six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight injured in an attack on a United Nations base in Abyei, Sudan on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Bangladesh armed forces’ public relations division said, “A drone attack was carried out by separatist armed groups on the Kadugali Logistics Base under the UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei, Sudan yesterday (Saturday) from approximately 3:40 pm to 3:50 pm local time.”

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions and its troops have long been deployed in Abyei, a volatile region disputed between Sudan and South Sudan.

Related TRT World - Türkiye condemns Sudan UN base attack that killed six peacekeepers

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the drone attack, calling it “horrific” and saying that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

He urged accountability and reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire and renewed peace efforts.

“I strongly condemn the horrific drone attacks that targeted the logistics base in Kadugli, Sudan, resulting in fatalities and injuries of members of the Bangladeshi UN Peacekeeping contingent,” Guterres said on X.

“Attacks against UN peacekeepers like this one are unjustifiable and may constitute war crimes. I remind everyone of their obligation to protect UN personnel and civilians. There will need to be accountability.”

Guterres also extended his condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and the government and people of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh

Earlier, Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus condemned the Saturday attack as a serious crime against “international peace and humanity.”

The official statement by Yunus said the six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight were injured in "a drone attack by terrorists” on a UN base in Abyei, southern Sudan.

Yunus expressed shock over the incident, saying: “The United Nations has already been requested to take urgent measures to ensure the highest level of medical treatment and necessary assistance to the injured peacekeepers.”

United States

The Saturday attack at the UN base in Kadugli represents an "egregious disregard for international efforts to protect peace and security," said Massad Boulos, US senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, on X.

Boulos demanded that the warring parties "must not target UN personnel" and must "cease hostilities without preconditions" while allowing "unhindered humanitarian access."

Türkiye