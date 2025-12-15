Global condemnation has followed the latest attack in Sudan, which killed United Nations peacekeepers and underscored the worsening security situation in the country. Governments and international organisations have denounced the strike, calling for accountability and restraint.
At least six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight injured in an attack on a United Nations base in Abyei, Sudan on Saturday.
In a statement on Sunday, the Bangladesh armed forces’ public relations division said, “A drone attack was carried out by separatist armed groups on the Kadugali Logistics Base under the UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei, Sudan yesterday (Saturday) from approximately 3:40 pm to 3:50 pm local time.”
Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions and its troops have long been deployed in Abyei, a volatile region disputed between Sudan and South Sudan.
United Nations
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the drone attack, calling it “horrific” and saying that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.
He urged accountability and reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire and renewed peace efforts.
“I strongly condemn the horrific drone attacks that targeted the logistics base in Kadugli, Sudan, resulting in fatalities and injuries of members of the Bangladeshi UN Peacekeeping contingent,” Guterres said on X.
“Attacks against UN peacekeepers like this one are unjustifiable and may constitute war crimes. I remind everyone of their obligation to protect UN personnel and civilians. There will need to be accountability.”
Guterres also extended his condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and the government and people of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh
Earlier, Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus condemned the Saturday attack as a serious crime against “international peace and humanity.”
The official statement by Yunus said the six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight were injured in "a drone attack by terrorists” on a UN base in Abyei, southern Sudan.
Yunus expressed shock over the incident, saying: “The United Nations has already been requested to take urgent measures to ensure the highest level of medical treatment and necessary assistance to the injured peacekeepers.”
United States
The Saturday attack at the UN base in Kadugli represents an "egregious disregard for international efforts to protect peace and security," said Massad Boulos, US senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, on X.
Boulos demanded that the warring parties "must not target UN personnel" and must "cease hostilities without preconditions" while allowing "unhindered humanitarian access."
Türkiye
Türkiye, too, condemned the drone attack.
“We wish Allah’s mercy upon the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who lost their lives in this heinous attack, and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry emphasised the importance of preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, and reiterated “strong support for the efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflicts in the country.”
United Kingdom
The British High Commission extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the six Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers who were killed in the drone strike, and wished a full and swift recovery to the eight who were injured.
The High Commission also said that the United Kingdom remains steadfast in supporting Bangladesh’s commitment to global peacekeeping.
The UK has taken a strong stance against atrocities in Sudan’s wider conflict, recently sanctioning four RSF commanders for mass killings and atrocities against civilians, alongside increased humanitarian aid pledges.
Pakistan
Pakistan called it a “heinous attack” against UN peacekeepers and expressed condolences to the government and people of Bangladesh on the loss of precious lives.
“UN peacekeepers remain at the forefront of international efforts to prevent conflict, protect civilians, and support peace under the UN flag. We pay homage to the ultimate sacrifice made by these Blue Helmets in the line of duty for peace and stability in the region,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.
Pakistan calls for a swift investigation to identify the perpetrators of this cowardly attack and to hold those responsible accountable, the statement read, adding that Pakistan will continue to work closely with members of the UN Security Council and the international community to ensure the safety and security of all UN peacekeepers.
Army blames attack on RSF
The attacks took place amid the long-running conflict between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary rebels, which began in April 2023 and has killed thousands in Sudan and displaced millions.
Sudan’s army blamed the attack on the RSF, saying it “clearly reveals the subversive approach of the rebel militia and those behind it.”
There was no immediate comment from the RSF.
The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeeping mission was deployed in 2011.
The oil-rich Abyei Administrative Area is administered by Sudan and the neighbouring nation of South Sudan – which declared independence in 2011 – with both claiming stakes and having been embroiled in conflict for years.
The mission mandate was renewed last month.