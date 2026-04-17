Prosecutors in Bahrain say they have filed criminal charges over the death in custody of a man who the country's National Intelligence Agency had detained.

The criminal case has been registered against an unnamed member of the domestic spy service, authorities said on Thursday.

Even though the victim has not been named, the disclosure comes weeks after Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced an investigation into the death of Mohamed al-Mousawi, who died in the custody of security services last month.

The incident had sparked protests in Bahrain.

Al-Mousawi was among dozens detained or charged as the Iran war raged. Authorities arrested him on suspicion of spying for Iran, allegations his family denied.