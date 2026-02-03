BIZTECH
2 min read
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Merger aims to solve Earth's energy crisis by deploying a constellation of solar-powered data centres into orbit using Starship rockets.
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Elon Musk has combined his aerospace and artificial intelligence firms to create a "vertically-integrated innovation engine" valued at $1.25 trillion. / Reuters
February 3, 2026

Elon Musk's SpaceX has taken over his artificial intelligence company xAI in a merger aimed at deploying space-based data centres, according to a statement.

The acquisition combines SpaceX's rocket capabilities with xAI's technology to create what Musk described as "the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth."

The merger comes as funding pressures begin to emerge around the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure by major technology companies.

Musk said SpaceX plans to launch a constellation of satellites that would function as orbital data centres, using solar power in space to meet the growing electricity demands of AI computing.

He said those needs cannot be met on Earth "without imposing hardship on communities and the environment."

"By directly harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites will transform our ability to scale compute," Musk wrote in the announcement.

RelatedTRT World - Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
RECOMMENDED

Expanding global reach

SpaceX aims to deploy one million satellites operating as data centres using its Starship rocket, which the company said is expected to achieve launch rates of one flight per hour, carrying up to 200 tonnes of payload.

The announcement did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition or provide a timeline for the initial deployment of the satellite data centres.

The merger further integrates Musk's businesses, following his earlier move to merge xAI with X after acquiring the social media platform in late 2022.

xAI operates the Grok chatbot and has been a central part of Musk's push into artificial intelligence.

The combined company is expected to pool computing resources and technical expertise as Musk pursues his vision of placing large-scale AI computing infrastructure in space.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home