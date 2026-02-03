Elon Musk's SpaceX has taken over his artificial intelligence company xAI in a merger aimed at deploying space-based data centres, according to a statement.

The acquisition combines SpaceX's rocket capabilities with xAI's technology to create what Musk described as "the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth."

The merger comes as funding pressures begin to emerge around the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure by major technology companies.

Musk said SpaceX plans to launch a constellation of satellites that would function as orbital data centres, using solar power in space to meet the growing electricity demands of AI computing.

He said those needs cannot be met on Earth "without imposing hardship on communities and the environment."

"By directly harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites will transform our ability to scale compute," Musk wrote in the announcement.