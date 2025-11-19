TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye will continue to be voice of peace: Duran
Ankara, with its "geopolitical position and versatile diplomatic capacity, is today a key player in global peace," Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran says.
Türkiye will continue to be voice of peace: Duran
Türkiye is "among the few countries that can establish real-time contact with the parties," Duran says [FILE]. / AA
November 19, 2025

Türkiye will continue to play a critical role for the international community and to be the voice of peace and the pioneer of a solution, the country's head of communications has said.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday, Burhanettin Duran said: "Türkiye, with its geopolitical position and versatile diplomatic capacity, is today a key player in global peace.”

"It is among the few countries that can establish real-time contact with the parties, build trust, and create a basis for a solution with its fair and balanced approach," he added.

His remarks came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara.

RECOMMENDED

The talks between the leaders addressed the bilateral ties and the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, Duran said, adding that the presidents also discussed the ongoing efforts, notably the Istanbul Process, to achieve a ceasefire and establish lasting peace.

"This dialogue clearly demonstrates Türkiye's sincere will to resolve conflicts," he added.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan calls to revive Istanbul talks to end Russia-Ukraine war following meeting with Zelenskyy
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing