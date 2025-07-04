WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Zelenskyy says their call also covered joint production and defence industry cooperation, particularly of drones and related technologies.
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
The two leaders discussed in particular the recent Russian air strikes and frontline developments. / Reuters
July 4, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he agreed with US counterpart Donald Trump to work to strengthen Ukraine's air defences, as concerns mounted in Kiev over continued US military aid deliveries.

"We spoke about opportunities in air defence and agreed that we will work together to strengthen protection of our skies," Zelenskyy said on social media after speaking on the phone with Trump.

Axios, citing an unidentified Ukrainian official and a source with knowledge of the call, reported that Trump told Zelenskyy he wanted to help his country with air defence after escalating attacks from Russia.

The call lasted around 40 minutes, the sources said.

Trump told Zelenskyy that he would check what US weapons due to be sent to Ukraine, if any, had been put on hold, one source said, according to Axios.

Zelenskyy said he had a “very important and fruitful” phone call with Trump, congratulating him on the US Independence Day while discussing battlefield developments, air defence and joint military production.

“We – in Ukraine – are grateful for all the support provided. It helps us protect lives, safeguard our freedom and independence,” Zelenskyy said on X. “We support all efforts to stop the killings and restore just, lasting and dignified peace. A noble agreement for peace is needed.”

Ready for joint arms projects

RECOMMENDED

The two leaders discussed in particular the recent Russian air strikes and frontline developments.

“President Trump is very well informed, and I thank him for his attention to Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy said their call also covered joint production and defence industry cooperation, particularly of drones and related technologies.

“We are ready for direct projects with the United States,” he said, calling these “critically important” for security.

They also touched on mutual procurement, investment and the broader diplomatic situation with US and international partners.

The call came a day after Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he voiced disappointment over the lack of progress on ending the war.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days