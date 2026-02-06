Defence officials from China and South Korea discussed resuming joint maritime search and rescue exercises (SAREX) after a 15-year hiatus, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The officials met on Thursday in Beijing for the 21st bilateral defence policy meeting, which was held after a pause of more than three years.

Both sides assessed positively the efforts to resume defence cooperation and agreed to work closely to restore strategic dialogue channels while expanding the scope of exchanges between defence authorities.