China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
Defence officials from Beijing and Seoul met this week to explore resuming joint maritime search and rescue exercises.
FILE PHOTO: Pro-China supporters holding China and South Korea flags near Gimhae International Airport in Busan. / Reuters
February 6, 2026

Defence officials from China and South Korea discussed resuming joint maritime search and rescue exercises (SAREX) after a 15-year hiatus, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The officials met on Thursday in Beijing for the 21st bilateral defence policy meeting, which was held after a pause of more than three years.

Both sides assessed positively the efforts to resume defence cooperation and agreed to work closely to restore strategic dialogue channels while expanding the scope of exchanges between defence authorities.

The SAREX exercises were held in 2005, 2007 and 2008, with the last drills conducted in 2011.

The meeting comes as both countries take steps to improve bilateral relations and address pending issues following summit talks between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping in early January.

